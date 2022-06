Radisson plans major Asia Pacific expansion



Added: 23.06.2022 13:40 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.primeugandasafaris.com



Radisson’s APAC expansion aims to unleash the power of its brands and partnerships to drive 400% growth across Asia Pacific, raising properties from 400 to 2,000 hotels and resorts by 2025. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels