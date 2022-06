Marriott and Vinpearl sign landmark agreement for eight new Vietnam hotels



Added: 23.06.2022 12:06 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: kaze.com.vn



Marriott has announced a strategic agreement with Vinpearl, Vietnam’s largest hospitality and leisure chain, to convert and develop close to 2,200 rooms across eight hotels in Vietnam - significantly expanding its portfolio of hotels and resorts in the country. Planned openings include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Four Points by Sheraton and Autograph Collection Hotels. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels