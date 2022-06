IHG and Sun Hospitality take partnership to new heights



IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced an agreement with long-term partners Sun Hospitality Group to introduce fresh and innovative concepts, experiences and products in Vietnam, including developing four hotels across two destinations, offering 2,709 rooms to meet the rising demand. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels