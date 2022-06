Short-term surge in US travel but headwinds on horizon



Added: 23.06.2022 9:03 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: dailycitizentimes.com



U.S. Travel Association released its full biannual forecast for travel through 2026 which projects that all segments of travel, in spite of rising inflation, will surge in the short term due to pent-up demand and consumer savings. However, this is not expected to last, leading to slower growth in the later years of the forecast. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » GM Tags: NFL