Airbus and the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security have signed a MoU at ILA Berlin 2022 to open a centre of excellence for cybersecurity and trustworthy artificial intelligence in Saarland, Germany. It will start operations this year with the intention to grow to around 100 experts within the next three years.