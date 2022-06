Airbus completes helicopter flight powered by SAF



Added: 23.06.2022 9:31 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: www.avbuyer.com



An Airbus H225 has performed the first ever helicopter flight with 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) powering both Safran’s Makila 2 engines. Tests are expected to continue on other types of helicopters with different fuel and engine architectures with a view to certify the use of 100% SAF by 2030. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Fuel Tags: Aviation