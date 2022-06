Added: 23.06.2022 8:35 | 16 views | 0 comments

P&O Cruises has released a brand new behind-the-scenes video showcasing Mission Control, the first ever escape room experience at sea. Available exclusively on P&O Cruises newest ship Arvia which launches in December 2022, Mission Control is a unique immersive experience, combining an escape game with multimedia simulation and a live-action story.