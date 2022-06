Emirates to operate extra flights for upcoming Hajj season



With the significant demand for air travel during Hajj, Emirates is deploying extra flights to ensure more connectivity for the scores of pilgrims making their way to the Holy City of Makkah. Emirates will be operating special flights to Jeddah and Medina during the upcoming Hajj season to carry pilgrims for this special period. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Emirates Tags: PC