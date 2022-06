Mandarin Oriental announces first mountain resort in Cortina, Italy



Added: 22.06.2022 18:00 | 33 views | 0 comments



Source: luxurylaunches.com



Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has signed a long term management agreement with Attestor Limited to rebrand and manage the historic Hotel Cristallo in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The property will undergo a substantial renovation after closing in the second quarter of 2023, re-opening as a Mandarin Oriental resort in the summer of 2025, ahead of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Olympics Tags: Italy