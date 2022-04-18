Nara Binh Tien Golf Club opens in Vietnamâ€™s Ninh Thuan Province



Added: 18.04.2022 11:08 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: soha.vn



Nara Binh Tien Golf Club is officially opening for operations, becoming the first golf course to open in Vietnamâ€™s Ninh Thuan Province. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »