Lucky Ryanair customers scoops €100k



Ryanair, has announced the lucky winner of its annual ‘Win A Million’ event who walked away with a €100,000 cash prize. Laura Mereacre, who moved to Liverpool over five years ago from Portugal, visited Ryanair’s HQ in Dublin with her husband and two children to play for a €1m, having bought a winning €2 Ryanair charity scratch card on a flight to Portugal earlier this year. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Dublin, Charity Tags: Children