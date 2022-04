Ryanair Announces 5 Year Maintenance Agreement With Joramco Maintenance



Source: australianaviation.com.au



Ryanair announced a 5 year heavy maintenance agreement with Jordan based MRO provider, Joramco, which will see the airline utilising up to 6 heavy maintenance bay slots at its facility in Amman, Jordan. Ryanair’s fleet will grow to over 600 aircraft over the coming years and this agreement will ensure that the airline has flexibility as to where it places its aircraft for winter maintenance season. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Jordan