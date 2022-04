Intrepid relaunches food trips with a focus on plant-based experiences



Intrepid Travel has relaunched its Real Food Adventures tour range. The 21 tours have been revamped to include a new plant-based experience on every itinerary, part of Intrepid’s ongoing commitment to decarbonise its business and inform a more climate-conscious future for travel. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »