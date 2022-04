Added: 14.04.2022 14:32 | 11 views | 0 comments

Etihad Engineering, the commercial aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services provider, has won ‘MRO Service Provider of the Year – Commercial Aviation’ award at the Aviation Achievement Awards 2022. Abdul Khaliq Saeed, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Engineering, was also honoured with the ‘Outstanding Contribution to the Aviation Industry’ award at the event held in Dubai, UAE.