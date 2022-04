Norwegian Cruise Line launches NFT marketplace



Source: www.fool.com



Norwegian Cruise Line has launched its NCL NFT marketplace, allowing global travellers and brand aficionados to own a piece of history with NFTs showcasing the art and inspiration for NCL’s newest vessels, Norwegian Prima and Viva. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Norwegian