Silversea’s Silver Dawn is launched in Lisbon



Added: 13.04.2022



Source: montecristomagazine.com



Silversea Cruises has officially named its 10th ship, Silver Dawn, in Lisbon. Executives from Royal Caribbean Group®, Silversea Cruises, and Fincantieri, as well as local dignitaries and esteemed guests, celebrated the milestone with a formal ceremony and gala dinner More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »