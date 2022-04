Madrid to host of MCE South Europe 2022



Source: news.gtp.gr



MCE South Europe will be hosted in Madrid in October 2022. The elegant capital of Spain with all its glamourous boulevards, grand museums and fantastic cuisine will offer participants a unique experience, showcasing why Madrid is considered one of the top MICE destinations in the world. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » SPA Tags: EU