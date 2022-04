Summer 2022 poised for strong tourism business



The global tourism market expected to reach $637 billion this summer, an increase of 50 per cent, according to forecasts by ITB Berlin and Statista. The study says long-term changes in travel behaviour due to Covid will not affect decision-making and destination choices, whilst the war in Ukraine is unlikely to severely impact the travel industry. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Berlin, Ukraine Tags: UK