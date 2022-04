Cebu Pacific receives 10th A321neo



Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading airline, took delivery of its 10th brand-new A321neo (New Engine Option) from the Airbus’ Hamburg facility on April 2, in line with its sustainability and environmental-friendly initiatives to strengthen its operations. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Philippines