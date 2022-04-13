American Airlines and Expedia Group offer travellers more choice via scalable direct NDC connection



Source: www.expedia.com



Travellers booking American Airlines flights on Expedia Group sites now have more options to customize their travel and choose elevated offers like Main Plus, following a renewed partnership between the two companies. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »