Hotel Arts Barcelona launches new penthouses



Source: www.thetimes.co.uk



The Penthouses are ideally-suited for families planning spring and summer vacations. Each space delivers the comfort, spaciousness, and privacy of finely appointed, free-standing apartments or condos, the 28 luxurious, serviced penthouses feature one-to-three-bedroom layouts and an impressive roster of services, from transfers to and from the airport and exclusive shopping experiences. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » SPA Tags: Hotels