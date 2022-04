Added: 12.04.2022 15:35 | 12 views | 0 comments

Holland America Line will be the first cruise line to return to Canadian cruising following a more than two year industrywide pause due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Koningsdam will call at Victoria, British Columbia this month, restarting the cruise industry in Canada. The ship will end its current seven-day cruise at Port of Vancouver, its homeport for the summer Alaska season.