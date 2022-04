What’s trending in Africa’s Tourism?



Source: www.roomsforafrica.com



The Africa Travel Week Trends Report, launched at WTM Africa 2022 this week, has unveiled the ten most important trends that will determine travel and tourism to Africa in a post-pandemic world. Emerging patterns include African cuisine taking place at the global table, greenwashing no longer cutting it, and slow tourism’s coming of age. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Africa