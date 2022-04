Victoria, Australia to host 2026 Commonwealth Games



Source: gamesbids.com



The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be hosted by the State of Victoria, Australia in March 2026 across multiple cities and regional hubs including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo and Ballarat. The Opening Ceremony will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Australia