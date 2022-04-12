Shangri-La Jeddah unveils ALFOLK Ramadan venue



Source: www.businesstraveller.com



Shangri-La Jeddah has unveiled ALFOLK, a contemporary Ramadan venue with modern design elements where Iftar and Suhoor offerings are inspired by the cityâ€™s role as the historical Gateway of Jeddah. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »