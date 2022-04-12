Maersk launches Maersk Air Cargo in response to customersÂ´ global air cargo needs



A.P. Moller â€“ Maersk (Maersk) announces Maersk Air Cargo as the companyÂ´s main air freight offering serving the logistics needs of its clients with integrated logistics. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »