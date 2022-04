Added: 12.04.2022 8:54 | 3 views | 0 comments

citizenM yesterday announced it will acquire a LAND site in The Sandbox, a decentralized gaming virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, to begin building a hotel in the Metaverse. This endeavor signifies a new movement in hospitality, as citizenM will be the first ever hotel group to purchase LAND in The Sandbox.