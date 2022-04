Added: 11.04.2022 14:09 | 14 views | 0 comments

Shakespeare Distillery and Billesley Manor Hotel in Warwickshire are to co-host the popular Gin Festival on Sunday 17 July from 12noon – 5pm. Having been postponed for the last two years, Shakespeare Distillery is thrilled to be staging the relaxed and fun festival in the 125-year-old Topiary Garden of the newly refurbished Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa.