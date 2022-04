Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic unveils latest ship



Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has unveiled the newest addition to their fleet, National Geographic Islander ll. With just 48 guests, and the spirit and soul of a private yacht, the all-suite ship will make her inaugural voyage in the Galápagos on August 18, 2022 for year-round expeditions in the islands. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »