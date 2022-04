Added: 11.04.2022 13:22 | 16 views | 0 comments

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the Basque Culinary Center (BCC), the Japan Tourism Agency and the Nara Prefectural Government have the pleasure to announce that the 7th UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism will take place on 13-15 December 2022 in Nara, Japan.