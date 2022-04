Ryanair launches major pilot training programme



Ryanair has launched a major training partnership with Astonfly to recruit and train up to 500 new cadet pilots over a 4-year period in France. In a strong sign of post-pandemic recovery in international air transport, the low-cost airline aims to attract pilots to support its growth across Europe. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » NFL, France Tags: EU