Hilton to Debut on Galapagos Island With Signing of Royal Palm Galapagos, Curio Collection by Hilton

The 21-room boutique estate nestled among the world’s most distinctive island ecosystems is anticipated to convert to Hilton in July 2022, further expanding the company’s Latin American portfolio and enabling Hilton guests to Travel with Purpose in this world-renowned ecological destination