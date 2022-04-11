Fairfield by Marriott continues its expansion in Japan with seven anticipated hotel openings in 2022

Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoyâ€™s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, announced the planned openings in 2022 of seven new Fairfield properties across four prefectures in Japan: Nara, Hokkaido, Hyogo, and Okayama.