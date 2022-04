Southend rail passengers urged to plan ahead this Easter



Passengers travelling on the c2c Line between London and Shoeburyness are urged to check before they travel as Network Rail continues it’s work to upgrade the overhead wiring system. Residents are also being reminded that the level crossing at East Tilbury station will also be closed for short periods throughout the work. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: London