A virtual coffee on agritourism, food and better life



Added: 11.04.2022 9:10 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: usascholarships.com



High-level speakers from across UNWTO and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) came together for a virtual talk on how best to harness the enormous potential that tourism has for the development of rural areas and communities. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »