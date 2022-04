Added: 10.04.2022 11:53 | 19 views | 0 comments

500 New Cadet Pilots To Be Trained With Astonfly. Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (08 Apr) officially launched its major training partnership with Astonfly to deliver a Ryanair mentored programme in Paris to recruit and train up to 500 new cadet pilots over a 4-year period.