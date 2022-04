Construction begins on Utopia of the Seas



Added: 10.04.2022 8:38 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.timetoast.com



Construction on the sixth ship in Royal Caribbean International’s revolutionary Oasis Class is now underway in Saint-Nazaire, France. The cruise line revealed the name of the upcoming ship, Utopia of the Seas, at the steel-cutting ceremony that took place in the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard. Come spring 2024, the first Oasis Class ship powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas) will be a bold evolution of the class of ships that changed the industry more than a decade ago. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » France Tags: PC