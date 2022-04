ÖBB to receive 41 new doubledecker trains



ÖBB to receive 41 new KISS-type doubledecker multiple units from Stadler. The order is being placed as part of the framework agreement signed in 2022 for up to 186 double-decker multiple units which recently has been cleared in the last instance by the higher administrative court in Vienna, thus ending legal proceedings. The order value in the first request amounts to around 600 million euros.