Celebrity Cruises’ President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo has honoured the thousands of engineers, architects, designers, contractors, shipyard employees and Celebrity Cruises teams as the brand took delivery of Celebrity Beyond, the third and most luxurious ship in the fleet’s new-luxury Edge Series®, and a true game changer for the travel industry. The moment was particularly special as it marked the industry’s first physical delivery ceremony since the pandemic.