Kerzner International Holdings Limited, the owner of the iconic Atlantis Resort and Residences, the ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts and new fitness lifestyle brand SIRO, focussing on holistic health and wellbeing, have announced three new General Manager appointments for One&Only as the brand continues to evolve and grow into new destinations of exceptional beauty around the world.