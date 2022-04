Airlines from the Americas region reconfirm commitment to 25by2025



IATA welcomed the continued focus on diversity and inclusion of airlines based in the Americas region, illustrated by their renewed commitment to the industry-wide 25by2025 initiative, in which participating companies commit to increase the number of women in senior positions and in under-represented jobs and report annually on key diversity metrics. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Jobs Tags: Women