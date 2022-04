Added: 08.04.2022 11:39 | 23 views | 0 comments

JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announced the opening of JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa. The luxury resort is nestled within the tranquil Nandi Hills region of Bengaluru, once an ancient hill fortress and the summer retreat of Indian royalty.