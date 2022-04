Added: 08.04.2022 10:34 | 19 views | 0 comments

Aurelio Giraudo has been appointed the Cluster General Manager for Accor, overlooking iconic hospitality businesses in Dubai, including Fairmont The Palm, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers, RIVA Beach Club and the Palm Jumeirah’s newest boutique hotel offering, Th8 Palm, Managed by Accor. BTN finds out more…