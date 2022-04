Added: 07.04.2022 20:18 | 13 views | 0 comments

Manchester Airports Group has significantly increased the number of active jobs available on its career pages, with open positions increasing from 65 in December to 110 in February, according to GlobalData. However, the leading data and analytics company notes that only 36 positions were closed in this period - an ominous sign of things to come with international trips set to dramatically increase in April.