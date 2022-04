Passenger recovery accelerates in February



Source: www.businessinsider.com.au



The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that air travel posted a strong rebound in February 2022 compared to January 2022, as Omicron-related impacts moderated outside of Asia. The war in Ukraine, which began on 24 February, did not have a major impact on traffic levels. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Ukraine Tags: UK