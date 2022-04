Heathrow appoints Mark Brooker to its board



Added: 07.04.2022 15:05 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theguardian.com



Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd has today announced that Mark Brooker joined the airport’s Board as a Non-Executive Director in April. Mr Brooker brings a wealth of digital, financial and transport expertise to the Board as the airport gears up for growth, post-pandemic. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Heathrow Tags: Airports