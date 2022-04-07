Brazil eases restrictions for unvaccinated travellers



Brazil is easing Covid travel restrictions on the back of a drop in infection rates. The Latin American nation has lifted quarantine requirements for unvaccinated visitors, although they are still required to show a negative Covid result. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Brazil