Added: 07.04.2022 12:40 | 7 views | 0 comments

Radisson Hotel Group continues its ambitious African growth and development plan with five new hotel signings secured across the continent this year, adding almost 600 rooms to its African portfolio. In 2022, the group aims to add more than a dozen hotels, reaching just over 100 hotels in operation and under development on the continent, and 150 by 2025.