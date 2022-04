Alstom to deliver 25 high-speed trains to Sweden



Source: www.metrorailnews.in



Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a historic agreement with Sweden’s national rail operator SJ to supply 25 Zefiro Express electric high-speed trains, with an option of 15 additional trains. The contract for the first firm order is valued at around €650 million. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »