With the recent reopening of Vietnam’s borders, Marriott International, Inc. today announced plans to expand its portfolio in Vietnam, expecting to add nearly 9,000 rooms within the company’s portfolio and see the debut of key brands including Ritz-Carlton Residences, Marriott Hotels, Westin, and Courtyard by Marriott.